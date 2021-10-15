How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 8

The English Premier League returns to action after the international break, which features World Cup qualifiers across the globe. The reigning Champions League holders Chelsea are at the top of the table entering Matchday 8, but there are six teams with 14 or more points at the moment in the table. Each match will be crucial in what is shaping up to be a crazy title race.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Leicester City and Manchester United headline this matchday but there are some other teams worth monitoring. Arsenal have won three of the last four matches and look to continue their climb. Newcastle is under new ownership, so we’ll see what effect that has if any on the players. Everton and West Ham are two teams hoping to break into European competition so that match is a pivotal one, especially for the Hammers.

EPL Matchday 8 schedule

Saturday, October 16

Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Leeds United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10:00 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Wolves, 10:00 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Burnley, 10:00 a.m. ET

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 17

Everton vs. West Ham United, 9:00 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, October 18

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 3:00 p.m. ET