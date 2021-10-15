Rams vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams head to MetLife Stadium this week for a game against the New York Giants. It’s the first of a three-game stretch in which the Rams will take on teams with a combined total of two wins between them. It figures to be a lopsided affair, but there are still betting opportunities to be had.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Giants matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Rams vs. Giants

Spread: Rams -10

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -450, Giants +340

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Rams -10

A big spread like this is sometimes a good chance to pick the underdog, but the Giants haven’t done a lot to warrant much optimism. They’ve lost nine of their last 10 when they’re 7-point underdogs or more. And they’ve failed to cover in four of their last five at home. Injuries are going to be a big factor for the Giants this week too.

Over/under: Over 48.5

Six of the Rams’ last seven games have hit the over, and they shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring points against this Giants team that’s giving up an average of almost 28 points per game.

Preferred player prop: Robert Woods over 61.5 receiving yards (-115)

Woods got off to a sluggish start this season, failing to break 62 yards in three of his first four outings. But days after head coach Sean McVay said the Rams would be getting him more involved in the offense, he exploded for 150 yards on 12 catches last week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.