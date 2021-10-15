Texans vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Houston Texans have lost five of their last six games to their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams find themselves struggling to start to the start the season, something that’s less of a surprise for Houston than Indianapolis. A win for the Colts would put them back on track, with a lot of ground still to cover. While Houston’s just trying to find another silver lining or two in what’s going to be a rough year.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Colts matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Texans vs. Colts

Spread: Colts -10

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts -475, Texans +350

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Texans +10

You wouldn’t know it just by looking at that 10-point spread, but the Colt and Texans have identical 1-4 records. Both teams have a 3-2 record against the spread, though that’s a more surprising number for the Texans. Houston is also coming off a pretty respectable showing against the Patriots, a game that saw rookie quarterback Davis Mills throw three touchdowns after posting just two in his first 10 quarters of play. That’s a big spread for the Colts to cover, and it’s a good bet that the Texans can get within that.

Over/under: Over 43.5

Both defenses rank among the bottom third in the league, with Houston giving up an average of over 28 points per game compared to more than 25 per game for the Colts. Both teams have seen three of their five games hit the over this season too.

Preferred player prop: Davis Mills over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+170)

This is betting mostly that what we saw from Mills last week is more realistic than the guy who threw just two in the three games prior. The truth is somewhere in the middle, and this feels like a worthy risk.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.