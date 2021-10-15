Bengals vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

For the first time since 2017, the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will square off in a regular season NFL game. This game’s in Detroit, where the Lions would like to snap their skid and shake off the stigma of being one of two winless teams still playing as the calendar rounds into mid October. The Bengals are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Packers, needing a win to keep their footing in what’s been a surprising season. Kickoff is at 1pm ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Lions matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Bengals vs. Lions

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -170, Lions +150

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Lions +3.5

It might feel like a stretch, but the Lions have a solid 3-2 record against the spread so far this season, compared to 2-3 for the Bengals. Two of Detroit’s last three games have been decided by a slim two-point margin, including last week’s loss to the Vikings and a Week 3 tilt against the Ravens.

Over/under: Under 47

The problem for the Lions is that they’re not scoring many points lately, having failed to top 20 in their last four outings. Only one Bengals game has hit the over this season, and it’s happened just twice for the Lions.

Preferred player prop: Jared Goff under 255.5 passing yards (-115)

Goff’s exceeded that mark in only two of his five starts this season, and the Bengals pass defense is allowing an average of 250 yards per game. When you factor in Goff’s tendency to throw a lot of check downs, it’s not a recipe for a lot of passing yards.

