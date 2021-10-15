Packers vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

Control of the NFC North standings, for now, centers on this week’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, the first and second place teams in their division. A Bears win would give Chicago at least temporary control of the top spot, but that won’t be easy, even at home, for a team that’s lost nine of its last 10 against the Packers. Kickoff is at 1pm ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Bears matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Packers vs. Bears

Spread: -5.5 Packers

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Packers -220, Bears +180

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Packers -5.5

The Packers have won nine of their last 10 games against the Bears. Green Bay’s won the last four games by at least seven points, so a 5.5-point spread isn’t a big one for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to cover based on recent history. The Bears are 3-2 against the spread this season, same as their overall record.

Over/under: Under 44.5

The Bears offense is headed into this one without its top two running backs. David Montgomery is on injured reserve with a knee injury, and his backup, Damien Williams landed on the COVID list on Thursday. That leaves Khalil Herbert, who is a pretty exciting young player, but it will make it hard for the Bears to stay conservative on offense, putting more pressure on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Only one Bears game this season has hit the over.

Preferred player prop: Davante Adams under 97.5 receiving yards (-115)

Adams has been a monster on the road this season. He’s coming off a week where he posted 206 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches against the Bengals. He had 132 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s last road game, against the Niners back in Week 3. However, the Bears have done a good job against Adams in the recent past, holding him to a 61 and 46 yards in two games last season. Chicago’s only allowed one player to top 98 receiving yards in a game, Cooper Kupp of the Rams back in Week 1.

