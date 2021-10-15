Vikings vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers meet up in a rematch of one of the most exciting games of the 2020 season. The Vikings eventually won that game 28-27 as they were in the thick of the NFC wild card race. There’s some new faces on Carolina’s side offensively, notably Sam Darnold and Terrace Marshall Jr. Kirk Cousins looks to continue his hot start and might be needed more with Minnesota’s running backs on the mend.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Panthers matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Vikings vs. Panthers

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Vikings -125, Panthers +105

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Vikings -1.5

As the moneyline odds suggest, this is a close contest. Both teams have some significant weaknesses which were exposed in Week 5. The Vikings ultimately outlasted the Lions but their offensive execution needs work. The Panthers saw their defense collapse in a loss to the Eagles. One unit is easier to turn around than the other, so Minnesota’s offense is worth backing here.

Over/under: Over

The last two times these teams played, the game went over the current line. Minnesota’s offense is capable of putting up a lot of points, meaning Carolina will have to match that output to stay in the game. Star running back Christian McCaffrey looks like he’s going to be back, which should help the Panthers on offense. Take the over here.

