Chargers vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

Week 6 brings one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers. These are two of the best teams in the league featuring superstar quarterbacks, exciting players at skill positions and talented head coaches. This might be the most-watched game of the season to date.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Ravens matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Chargers vs. Ravens

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chargers +130, Ravens -150

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Ravens -2.5

This is likely going to be a game where the team to have the ball last wins the game. The Ravens have shown they’re capable of coming back from big deficits, meaning they’re never going to be truly out of this one even if they get behind. The Chargers will keep up with any team offensively but the home team is the one to take when it’s hard to split both sides.

Over/under: Over

The Chargers dropped 47 points on a solid Browns defense. They also gave up 42 points in that game. With these two quarterbacks, the over is the best bet. Even a couple underwhelming quarters don’t put bettors who take the under at ease. For the sake of your sanity, take the over in this game.

Preferred player prop: Austin Ekeler over 4.5 receptions (-110)

Ekeler didn’t have a single catch in the team’s opener against Washington. Since then, he’s had no less than five targets in each game. He topped out at nine receptions in Week 2 against the Cowboys on nine targets and has only failed to convert two targets into catches. The running back is a complete offensive star and should be featured heavily in what is expected to be a shootout.

