Dolphins vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins will continue the NFL’s London games when the two teams meet Sunday in Week 6. The game begins at 9:30 a.m. ET and will feature two squads hoping to bounce back from brutal Week 5 defeats. The Dolphins may have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for this encounter while the Jaguars are still searching for their first win under head coach Urban Meyer.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Jaguars matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Jaguars +145

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -3

The Jaguars have been playing better in recent weeks, having chances at times to win games against the Cardinals and Bengals. However, this Dolphins team is capable of causing problems for Trevor Lawrence and the offense. The London games tend to get weird, so there’s a chance the Jaguars can get their first win of the season. Miami is the better overall team though.

Over/under: Under

Both offenses are not good, and Jacksonville’s offense is prone to giving the ball away. If Tagovailoa plays, the over could be in play. For now, the under is the better bet here. The Dolphins should be able to do enough defensively to survive a scare against the Jags overseas.

Preferred player prop: TBD

coming soon

