Chiefs vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

With a 2-3 record and sitting in last place in the AFC West, it’s safe to say that the season is not going the way the Kansas City Chiefs had planned. They travel to Washington this week, angry and anxious to get back on track against the Football Team. Of course, even as big favorites, the Chiefs can’t take anything for granted. Washington too would like to right its ship and push its way back into the playoff conversation. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs vs. Washington matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Chiefs vs. Washington

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Washington +240

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Washington +6.5

Both teams are 1-4 against the spread, and even with the Chiefs still clinging to Super Bowl hopes, there’s no reason to think that they can win this by a touchdown or more.

Over/under: Over 54.5

This is an easy one. The Chiefs have the league’s worst defense, giving up 32.6 points per game. Just in front of them in 31st place is Washington with an average of 31 points allowed per game. And while both defenses are struggling, each team has plenty of offensive talent. Washington’s given up 14 passing touchdowns this season, second most in the NFL, which bodes well for the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs defense suffers almost equally against the run and pass, but a team giving up more than 114 rushing yards per game could be a real treat for Washington running back Antonio Gibson.

Preferred player prop: Taylor Heinicke over 24.5 rushing yards (-115)

Washington’s quarterback has topped 40 rushing yards in both of his last two outings. The Chiefs have given up a league-high 236 rushing yards to quarterbacks so far this season, so it’s a good bet Heinicke finds some room to run in this one.

