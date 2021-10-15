No. 24 San Diego State vs. San Jose State picks and best bets for Week 7

We’ll see some Friday night Mountain West action in the state of California as the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs travel up the coast to meet the San Jose State Spartans. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego State (5-0, 1-0 MWC) stayed undefeated and earned their Top 25 designation with last week’s 31-7 pummeling of New Mexico. They were led offensively by a 111-yard, one touchdown day by running back Greg Bell, but the story was once again their defense, who smothered the Lobos and limited them to just 193 total yards on 3.2 yards per play. Head coach Brady Hoke’s oversees the fifth ranked defense in SP+, counterbalancing a mediocre offense ranked 111th. The team has switched back and forth between Jordon Brookshire and Lucas Johnson at quarterback, both of whom have produced middling results.

San Jose State (3-3, 1-1 MWC) has dropped two of their last three contests, largely due to the absence of super-senior quarterback Nick Starkel nursing a hand injury for the past few weeks. The Spartans couldn’t get much of anything going in a 32-14 loss to Colorado State last Saturday, one in which they turned the ball over three times to CSU’s zero. Backup QB Nick Nash completed just 50 percent of his passes and threw an interception, but also threw for two touchdowns in the setback. Head coach Brent Brennan has been coy about Starkel’s status, so we’ll see if the veteran leader will suit up in this one.

SP+ Rankings

San Diego State: 42nd overall, 111th offense, 5th defense

San Jose State: 87th overall, 91st offense, 76th defense

Injury update

San Diego State

No injuries to report

San Jose State

QB Nick Starkel Day-To-Day – Arm

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

San Diego State: 4-1 ATS

San Jose State: 1-5 ATS

Total

San Diego State: Over 3-2

San Jose State: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

San Diego State: 81st overall, 76th offense, 90th defense

San Jose State: 100th overall, 103rd offense, 96th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -9.5

Total: 41

Moneyline: San Diego State -350, San Jose State +270

Opening line: San Diego State -8

Opening total: 43

Weather

53 degrees, 6 MPH winds ENE, clear

The Pick

San Diego State -9.5

Taking the over on a total of 41 is intriguing, but you have to imagine that San Diego State outright covers here. The Spartans will be starting either Nash or a not 100% Starkel and that’s not a recipe for success when facing an Aztec defense that’s built for suffocating opposing offenses. SDSU does just enough to separate themselves by two scored and parks it for the rest of the game.

