How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the October 15th episode

Friday Night Smackdown comes live tonight from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and viewers are in for a special two and a half hour “Supersized” show airing live on FS1.

The show got bumped to FS1 this week as Fox will be airing Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. As a result, the WWE is presenting a jam packed episode of the blue brand, where the last 30 minutes of the show will be commercial free.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The headliner of the show will be Brock Lesnar making an appearance to go face-to-face with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The longtime rivals are set for a championship clash in six days at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, so we’ll see what unfolds during this segment.

If that faceoff isn’t the commercial-free main event for the evening, then a one-on-one battle Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks most likely will be. The two are also six days away from a triple-threat clash for the title that includes Bianca Belair, so it’s anyone’s guess how they’ll start wrapping up this feud before the ppv.

Also in store for the show is two tournament semi-final matches as Finn Balor will battle Sami Zayn in the King of the Ring Tournament and Zelina Vega will face Carmella in the Queen’s Crown Tournament. The WWE has taken a lot of flack online for all of the first-round QC tourney matches lasting for just over eight minutes combined, so we’ll see if Zelina and Carmella will actually get time here to work. Also on the show, Naomi will finally get the match that she’s lobbying for as on-screen official Sonya Deville will return to in-ring to face her.