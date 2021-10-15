How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the October 15th episode

AEW comes on tonight with a special live edition of Rampage coming from the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

This episode will be one of back-to-back shows the company will be producing from Miami with a special Saturday edition of Dynamite airing tomorrow as well. Dynamite will be on Saturday for both this week and next week due to TNT’s coverage of the opening of the NHL season.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

This is episode is also notable because it will technically go head-to-head with WWE Smackdown for the first time. Smackdown is being bumped to FS1 because of the MLB playoffs and they have decided to do a special two-and-a-half hour episode, with the final commercial-free 30 minutes going up against the start of Rampage.

As a result, AEW President Tony Khan decided to have a little fun and reference this on Twitter earlier this week.

I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

To needle the WWE even more, Khan announced that there will be a live preshow leading into Rampage starting at 9 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel. The two matches will feature Bobby Fish taking on Lee Moriarty and former Smackdown superstar Bryan Danielson in action against Minoru Suzuki. Fish and Danielson are set to face each other on the following night’s Dynamite, so this will be a pretty good precursor to that.

As for Rampage itself, CM Punk is undefeated in AEW and will once again step into the ring to meet Matt Sydal. Also on the show, we have a trios tag match featuring TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, and Jake Hager facing Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Junior Dos Santos with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal in their corner. And in women’s division action, Ruby Soho will face The Bunny.