2021 WNBA Finals: How and what to watch for Mercury-Sky in Game 3

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals will head across the country to the Windy City as the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury are tied up at 1-1. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. There will also be a live stream available at WatchESPN.

The Mercury held serve at home for Game 2 on Wednesday night, defeating the Sky 91-86 in overtime. Unlike Game 1 where the Mercury jumped out to a first quarter lead, it was the Sky who held a six-point lead in the opening frame in Game 2. But the Mercury would win the second quarter and battled back and forth with the Sky throughout the entire game.

For the second consecutive game, Phoenix’s big three of Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins led the way. Griner led all scorers with a game-high 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Taurasi did not have the best night from the three-point range (4-13 3pt), but still scored 20 points. Lastly, Diggins-Smith quietly put up a double-double consisting of 13 points and 12 assists. She also added seven rebounds.

As for the Sky, they had four players in double figures, including Courtney Vandersloot, who had a double-double. Vandersloot scored a team-high 20 points (9-15 FG) and had a game-high 14 assists. Sloot was one of the best players on the floor and made tough shots in the final minutes of the game. Allie Quigley was the second-leading scorer with 19 points, while Kahleah Copper contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

Mercury vs. Sky, Game 3

Date: Fri, Oct 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Sky -3, O/U 167

For the first two games of this series, the Mercury were listed as the favorite. However, as the series heads to Chicago, the Sky are now listed as three-point favorite. The Sky have not been great at home this season with a record of 7-12 against the spread. But when it comes to Phoenix, they have been fantastic on the road ATS at 15-5. When these two teams played in Chicago in the regular season, the Mercury came away with a one-point win. I think that this will be another back and forth contest between these two teams. However, I still like the Sky’s depth to propel them to the Game 3 win.

Pick: Sky -3

