JT Daniels injury: Status of Georgia quarterback for game vs. Kentucky

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are the best team in college football according to the betting odds, despite injuries to starting quarterback JT Daniels. His status is uncertain for Saturday’s home game against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats is uncertain, and that game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Although Daniels was introduces as the starter for last week’s game against Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium, he ended up not taking the field.

Again, JT Daniels was announced as the starter on the Jumbotron during pregame. Yes, it’s indeed Stetson Bennett who’s out there. Let’s all take a deep breath #UGA #GoDawgs #SEC #CBS46 — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 9, 2021

But it didn’t matter as the best defense in college football came through yet again in the 34-10 over the team from “West Georgia.” Daniels did warm up, but couldn’t get it going enough to play last Saturday.

JT Daniels doing more pregame throwing than he did last week, for what it's worth. So moving in the right direction even if he doesn't go today. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) October 9, 2021

Right now according to head coach Kirby Smart, Daniels “hasn’t been able to do a whole lot” in practice this week. “A little more than he did the week before.”

Daniels has appeared in three games this season, and is completing 76.1% of his passes for 576 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. In his last time out, Daniels left the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on September 25th after the Dawgs built a 35-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs are 21.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 44.5. The game can be seen on CBS.