Michael Penix Jr. injury: Status of Indiana quarterback for game vs. Michigan State

It’s been a struggle this year for the Indiana Hoosiers following one of the best seasons in team history in 2020. And things don’t get any easier for the 2-3 team as they host the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered an AC joint separation in his throwing shoulder against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 2nd, and is questionable for this game. Head coach Tom Allen said the team wouldn’t provide any updates on his status or progress in practice to the media this week as well. “You’ll find out at kickoff,” Allen said with a smile during his news conference on Monday.

If Penix can’t go, backup Jack Tuttle will find work once again. Tuttle has played in 11 total games at Indiana, including three this season. He was 6-12 for 77 yards with an interception in relief against Penn State in the 24-0 loss, his first extended action this season with the game in doubt.

The Spartans are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 48.5. The game can be seen on FS1.