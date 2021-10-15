There will be no cut line at the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit

The CJ Cup @ Summit played its first three editions at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju Island in South Korea. The event was originally designed to involve South Korean players, with eight of the 78 spots available held for people from the isthmus.

Most PGA Tour events have a cut following Friday’s second round where more than half the field gets sent home before Saturday’s play. They also don’t get a paycheck, as only players that survive to the weekend earn prize money. But the CJ Cup is limited to the Top 60 PGA players in FedEx points form last season, eight Korean players from via various exemptions, and eight sponsor exemptions. And all of them will walk home with some cash on Sunday; from $1,755,000 for the winner, to a cool $15,600 for last place. Still not bad for four rounds of golf.

After Day 1, Robert Streb leads at a gaudy -11, having fired a 61 on the Summit Club Course in Summerlin, Nevada. Keith Mitchell is just one shot behind at -10, showing that desert golf is no match for PGA Tour pros when the weather is good. Only nine players shot over par in the first round.

Viktor Hovland is at-7, but is also +800 to win the event after the first 18 holes at DraftKings Sportsbook.