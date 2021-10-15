Who won the regular-season series between Dodgers-Braves

We’ve got a rematch of the 2020 NLCS on our hands as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will once again decide who represents the National League in the World Series. Those teams got very familiar with one another during that seven-game thriller and then faced off six times during the 2021 regular season. Let’s review how that season series played out.

Who won season series between Dodgers-Braves?

The Dodgers won 4-2 over the Braves

L.A. drew first blood with a 9-5 victory in Atlanta on June 4. They were buoyed by an eight-run fifth inning. This game was a laugher by comparison; the other five games between these two teams would all be decided by two runs or fewer and with no team scoring more than six runs.

The Braves struck back with a 6-4 win the next day as they got five runs off of Clayton Kershaw. They won the Sunday finale, 4-2, as Max Fried tossed six innings of one-run ball.

The Dodgers swept the Braves during a three-game home set later in the year, but two of those contests involved late-inning comebacks. On Aug. 31, Chris Taylor tied the game up in the seventh with a sacrifice fly before a Corey Seager RBI double in the eighth guided L.A. to a 3-2 triumph. The next night, Justin Turner and AJ Pollock recorded RBI singles with two outs in the eighth inning as part of a 4-3 win.

The past five games between these teams probably foreshadowed what we will see during this National League Championship Series: low-scoring, pitching-dominant games. Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer all logged a quality start with no more than two runs allowed from anyone during that five-game stretch.

Prepare yourselves for another long, tense postseason showdown between the Dodgers and the Braves.