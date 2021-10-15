Breaking down odds for next Mets manager

The New York Mets are looking for a manager for the third time since 2017. Who will grab the reins in Queens to lead a talented but underachieving roster? Here are the odds on some of the top candidates via DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Mets next manager odds

Carlos Beltran +600

Joe McEwing +850

Joe Espada +950

Bob Melvin +1000

Will Venable +1400

Matt Quatraro +1400

Buck Showalter +1400

Brad Ausmus +1500

Ron Washington +1500

It’s difficult to envision someone with no previous MLB managerial experience getting the gig here. Owner Steve Cohen operates unconventionally, but after the franchise’s failures under first-time managers Mickey Callaway and Luis Rojas, isn’t a move toward more experience to be expected here? With that said, I wouldn’t consider the likes of McEwing, Venable or Beltran, who was the Mets’ manager for about five minutes before resigning after his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme was uncovered.

Although Espada hasn’t managed in the majors yet, he has been interviewing for such jobs for three years now and is someone many teams consider to be a manager-in-waiting. However, that’s probably not a splashy enough hire for Cohen. Bob Melvin had his option picked up by the Athletics during the summer, so he’s still under contract and would have to come via trade. Brad Ausmus can’t keep failing up.

I think the best bets here are Showalter (+1400) — who has said he would definitely listen to the Mets if they called — Washington (+1500), and Bruce Bochy (+3500). They provide the experience the Mets need and the Q score that Cohen covets.

There are no odds on Mike Shildt since he was just dismissed on Thursday, but he would make a lot of sense here, too.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.