The Eagles are trading TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals

UPDATE: It would have been fun to see Ertz get two games in one week, but it isn’t to be:

Because some are asking: Zach Ertz isn’t eligible to play Sunday for the Cardinals.



It would been a stretch for him to do so even if permitted, but he can make his Arizona debut in Week 7. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 15, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ertz has long been on the trading block and the undefeated Cardinals just lost their starting tight end Maxx Williams.

Ertz played just last night on Thursday Night Football and caught a touchdown pass. But Philadelphia fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go 2-4 on the season. The team has Dallas Goedert at tight end, but he was on the COVID-19 list last night, giving Ertz more playing time. Goedert should be back and ready to go sooner than later. He will take over as the main tight end and have more fantasy football upside.

Ertz will move on to a much better offense in Arizona with Kyler Murray at the helm and will be their No. 1 tight end with Williams gone. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Arizona, so his fantasy production is a question, but he will be the no-doubt No. 1 and the Cardinals did give Williams much more work than they have given tight ends in the past.