Chase Edmonds questionable for Week 6 vs. Browns

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is questionable with a shoulder injury, per the team’s injury report. Edmonds was able to practice each day this week, but could never get past the limited tag. The good news is that he practiced fewer days last week and played through the injury. He should be expected to play against the Browns and see a bigger chunk of work than last week.

His battery mate James Conner has taken all the goal line work, which has hurt Edmonds and with a recent shoulder injury, don’t expect him to get a lot of work between the tackles.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds should be in line for a good amount of work through the air in a game the undefeated Cardinals are 3-point underdogs. With five wins and no losses, the Cardinals have had leads more often than not, so Edmonds hasn’t been needed quite as much in come from behind game scripts. This might be one of those games.