Astros starting lineup for ACLS Game 1 vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcast on FOX nationally and starts at 8:07 p.m. ET. The pitching matchup is set with Framber Valdez taking on Chris Sale. Let’s take a look at the lineup for the Astros in Game 1.

Jose Altuve, 2B (R)

Michael Brantley, DH (L)

Alex Bregman, 3B (R)

Yordan Alvarez, LF, (L)

Carlos Correa, SS (R)

Kyle Tucker, RF (L)

Yuli Gurriel, 1B (R)

Chas McCormick, CF (R)

Martin Maldonado, C (R)

The Astros aren’t really mixing much up in this game. There are a few lefty bats against the left-handed Sale, but that shouldn’t make much of an impact. The Red Sox likely won’t leave Sale in there long, especially if he gets shelled early on like in the ALDS vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. Brantley, Tucker and Alvarez are all power lefties.