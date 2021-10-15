 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros starting lineup for ACLS Game 1 vs. Red Sox

We go over Houston’s batting order for the opener in the ALCS vs. Boston on Friday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros waits at first base during a pitching change by the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Astros defeated the White Sox 10-1. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcast on FOX nationally and starts at 8:07 p.m. ET. The pitching matchup is set with Framber Valdez taking on Chris Sale. Let’s take a look at the lineup for the Astros in Game 1.

Jose Altuve, 2B (R)
Michael Brantley, DH (L)
Alex Bregman, 3B (R)
Yordan Alvarez, LF, (L)
Carlos Correa, SS (R)
Kyle Tucker, RF (L)
Yuli Gurriel, 1B (R)
Chas McCormick, CF (R)
Martin Maldonado, C (R)

The Astros aren’t really mixing much up in this game. There are a few lefty bats against the left-handed Sale, but that shouldn’t make much of an impact. The Red Sox likely won’t leave Sale in there long, especially if he gets shelled early on like in the ALDS vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. Brantley, Tucker and Alvarez are all power lefties.

