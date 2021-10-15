Red Sox starting lineup for ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox meet the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the ALCS Friday night at 8:07 p.m. ET. Here’s the starting lineup for the Red Sox, who hope to come out on top in the rematch of the 2018 ALCS.

Red Sox starting lineup for Game 1 vs. Astros

Enrique Hernandez, CF (R)

Kyle Schwarber, 1B (L)

Xander Bogaerts, SS (R)

Rafael Devers, 3B (L)

J.D. Martinez, DH (R)

Hunter Renfroe, RF (R)

Alex Verdugo, LF (L)

Christian Arroyo, 2B (R)

Christian Vázquez, C (R)

Martinez missed Game 1 of the ALDS but has been back since then and is a key piece of this lineup. The Red Sox are leaning on Verdugo and Renfroe to continue delivering big hits to extend the power portion of this lineup. The Red Sox are leaning on right-hand bats with lefty Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros, featuring six right-hand batters in their lineup for Game 1.