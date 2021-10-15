 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ezekiel Elliott gets in limited practices all week, questionable for Week 6

We break down the news that Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable with a back injury,

By Chet Gresham
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) high steps as he scores a third quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys lead running back Ezekiel Elliott was able to get in limited practices all week, but is still listed as questionable this week, per Michael Gehlken. It appears that Elliott’s limited practice were more to do with maintenance than of real concern, but with any back injury, re-injury is a concern.

Elliott did play through this injury last week and played well. When deciding who to start in fantasy this week, you’ll want to start Elliott. He has played better than many people expected after a down 2020. Through five games, Elliott has run the ball 85 times for 452 yards and five touchdowns, while catching nine passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

The Patriots defense is middling on most accounts and their offense isn’t going to put them up to big leads. Elliott should get plenty of work in a close game or with the lead and is a must start.

More From DraftKings Nation