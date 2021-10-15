Russell Wilson will be placed on I.R. with finger injury

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Friday afternoon that starting quarterback Russell Wilson will be heading to injured reserve with a finger injury, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The veteran will miss three games at minimum and the earliest he would return would be the team’s Week 10 matchup at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.

Wilson suffered the injury while colliding with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during their matchup on Thursday night football last week. He underwent surgery on the injured middle finger of his throwing hand last Friday.

His stint on IR will bring an end to his streak of consecutive games started at 149. It was the sixth longest by a QB in NFL history and he trailed Matt Ryan by only five games.

Fantasy football implications

This will obviously serve as a massive blow to both the Seahawks and fantasy managers who had Russ in their lineups. The fantasy value of Seattle’s running backs potentially goes up with this as well as backup QB Geno Smith, who stepped in and delivered a nice performance last Thursday in Wilson’s absence.