Full list of tee times for final round of The CJ Cup @ Summit

After some simply wild golf on Saturday, the birdie-fest known as the CJ Cup @ Summit will draw to a close on Sunday at Summit Golf Club just outside Las Vegas.

Rickie Fowler heads to the tee on Sunday at -21 after 54 holes, good for a two-shot lead over second place Rory McIlroy at -19. They’re followed by Abraham Ancer, Robert Streb, and Adam Scott all at -18.

The leader after two rounds was Keith Mitchell, who sat at -18 and held a six-shot margin on the rest of the field. But a disastrous 73 on Saturday has him T6 at -17. On a course playing as soft as Summit this week, anything not in red numbers on the Par 72 layout is a disaster. Only three golfers in the 78-man field were worse on Saturday.

Fowler enters the final round as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +180, with McIlroy the second choice at +250. Ancer is the low man of the T3 players at +750.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning.