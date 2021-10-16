Full list of tee times for final round of The CJ Cup @ Summit

After some simply wild golf on Saturday, the birdie-fest known as the CJ Cup @ Summit will draw to a close on Sunday at Summit Golf Club just outside Las Vegas.
Rickie Fowler heads to the tee on Sunday at -21 after 54 holes, good for a two-shot lead over second place Rory McIlroy at -19. They’re followed by Abraham Ancer, Robert Streb, and Adam Scott all at -18.
The leader after two rounds was Keith Mitchell, who sat at -18 and held a six-shot margin on the rest of the field. But a disastrous 73 on Saturday has him T6 at -17. On a course playing as soft as Summit this week, anything not in red numbers on the Par 72 layout is a disaster. Only three golfers in the 78-man field were worse on Saturday.
Fowler enters the final round as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +180, with McIlroy the second choice at +250. Ancer is the low man of the T3 players at +750.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info. Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Sunday, October 17th:
CJ Cup Final Round Tee Times
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|11:50 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Rory McIlroy
|Abraham Ancer
|11:38 AM
|Robert Streb
|Adam Scott
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:26 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Cameron Smith
|Ian Poulter
|11:14 AM
|Sam Burns
|Aaron Wise
|Erik van Rooyen
|11:02 AM
|Harry Higgs
|Collin Morikawa
|Russell Henley
|10:45 AM
|Sung Kang
|Harold Varner III
|Gary Woodland
|10:33 AM
|Carlos Ortiz
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chris Kirk
|10:21 AM
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Maverick McNealy
|Hudson Swafford
|10:09 AM
|Paul Casey
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|9:57 AM
|Seonghyeon Kim
|Jordan Spieth
|Tommy Fleetwood
|9:45 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Webb Simpson
|Sungjae Im
|9:29 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Sergio Garcia
|K.H. Lee
|9:18 AM
|Matt Jones
|Brooks Koepka
|Keegan Bradley
|9:07 AM
|Minkyu Kim
|Talor Gooch
|Louis Oosthuizen
|8:56 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Justin Thomas
|Kevin Na
|8:45 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Tom Hoge
|Xander Schauffele
|8:34 AM
|Max Homa
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Kevin Streelman
|8:23 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Alex Noren
|Byeong Hun An
|8:07 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Joohyung Kim
|Harris English
|7:56 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Justin Rose
|7:45 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Tony Finau
|Brian Harman
|7:34 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Sanghun Shin
|Cameron Tringale
|7:23 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Jaekyeong Lee
|7:12 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Cam Davis
|Patton Kizzire
|7:01 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Yoseop Seo
|Hanbyeol Kim
|6:50 AM
|Branden Grace
|Jason Day
|Charl Schwartzel