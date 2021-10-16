 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of The CJ Cup @ Summit

The final round of the 2021 The CJ Cup @ Summit tees off at 9:50 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles on the 18th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for CJ Cup @ Summit

After some simply wild golf on Saturday, the birdie-fest known as the CJ Cup @ Summit will draw to a close on Sunday at Summit Golf Club just outside Las Vegas.

Rickie Fowler heads to the tee on Sunday at -21 after 54 holes, good for a two-shot lead over second place Rory McIlroy at -19. They’re followed by Abraham Ancer, Robert Streb, and Adam Scott all at -18.

The leader after two rounds was Keith Mitchell, who sat at -18 and held a six-shot margin on the rest of the field. But a disastrous 73 on Saturday has him T6 at -17. On a course playing as soft as Summit this week, anything not in red numbers on the Par 72 layout is a disaster. Only three golfers in the 78-man field were worse on Saturday.

Fowler enters the final round as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +180, with McIlroy the second choice at +250. Ancer is the low man of the T3 players at +750.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info. Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Sunday, October 17th:

CJ Cup Final Round Tee Times

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
11:50 AM Rickie Fowler Rory McIlroy Abraham Ancer
11:38 AM Robert Streb Adam Scott Tyrrell Hatton
11:26 AM Keith Mitchell Cameron Smith Ian Poulter
11:14 AM Sam Burns Aaron Wise Erik van Rooyen
11:02 AM Harry Higgs Collin Morikawa Russell Henley
10:45 AM Sung Kang Harold Varner III Gary Woodland
10:33 AM Carlos Ortiz Joaquin Niemann Chris Kirk
10:21 AM Jhonattan Vegas Maverick McNealy Hudson Swafford
10:09 AM Paul Casey Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes
9:57 AM Seonghyeon Kim Jordan Spieth Tommy Fleetwood
9:45 AM Lucas Glover Webb Simpson Sungjae Im
9:29 AM Stewart Cink Sergio Garcia K.H. Lee
9:18 AM Matt Jones Brooks Koepka Keegan Bradley
9:07 AM Minkyu Kim Talor Gooch Louis Oosthuizen
8:56 AM Kevin Kisner Justin Thomas Kevin Na
8:45 AM Dustin Johnson Tom Hoge Xander Schauffele
8:34 AM Max Homa Sebastián Muñoz Kevin Streelman
8:23 AM Jason Kokrak Alex Noren Byeong Hun An
8:07 AM Scottie Scheffler Joohyung Kim Harris English
7:56 AM Emiliano Grillo Rasmus Hojgaard Justin Rose
7:45 AM Marc Leishman Tony Finau Brian Harman
7:34 AM Charley Hoffman Sanghun Shin Cameron Tringale
7:23 AM Patrick Reed Hideki Matsuyama Jaekyeong Lee
7:12 AM Si Woo Kim Cam Davis Patton Kizzire
7:01 AM Shane Lowry Yoseop Seo Hanbyeol Kim
6:50 AM Branden Grace Jason Day Charl Schwartzel

