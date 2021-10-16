How to watch No. 19 BYU vs. Baylor via live online stream

The No. 19 BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 7 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Baylor is sitting right outside of the Top 25 so a win this weekend could propel the Bears back into the top of the rankings.

The Cougars (5-1, Independent) suffered their first loss of the season last weekend to unranked Boise State. The story of the game was Boise State forcing four turnovers in their win that BYU just couldn’t rebound from.

The Bears (5-1, 3-1 Big 12) bounced back from their first loss of the season a week ago with a conference win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon had 336 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Baylor is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -225 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.