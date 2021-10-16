How to watch No. 20 Florida vs. LSU via live online stream

The No. 20 Florida Gators and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. LSU is desperate for big wins at this point, and it might be too late for head coach Ed Orgeron.

The Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) offense ranks No. 3 in yards per play, and the Gators are in good position for a victory after losing this matchup that was aided by a thrown shoe last season. LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will look to avoid their third consecutive loss and if the Tigers do not make significant improvements immediately, this season could go South in a hurry with five remaining games against ranked SEC opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.