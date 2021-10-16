 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 20 Florida vs. LSU via live online stream

The Florida Gators and LSU tigers face off Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: Gainesville Sun Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 20 Florida Gators and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. LSU is desperate for big wins at this point, and it might be too late for head coach Ed Orgeron.

The Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) offense ranks No. 3 in yards per play, and the Gators are in good position for a victory after losing this matchup that was aided by a thrown shoe last season. LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will look to avoid their third consecutive loss and if the Tigers do not make significant improvements immediately, this season could go South in a hurry with five remaining games against ranked SEC opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.

