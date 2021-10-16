How to watch UCLA vs. Washington via live online stream

The UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Saturday’s game is very important for both programs to keep any hopes alive to contend for their respective divisions.

UCLA (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) took advantage of a weak Arizona Wildcats team that is one of the worst Power 5 programs in the country thanks to the Bruins’ strong rushing attack, though it was a one-score game till the midway point of the fourth quarter. Washington (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) cannot be happy with how the season started especially offensively, and the Huskies had two weeks to prepare for Saturday night’s matchup coming off a road loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.