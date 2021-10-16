 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UCLA vs. Washington via live online stream

The UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies face off Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Arizona State at UCLA Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Saturday’s game is very important for both programs to keep any hopes alive to contend for their respective divisions.

UCLA (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) took advantage of a weak Arizona Wildcats team that is one of the worst Power 5 programs in the country thanks to the Bruins’ strong rushing attack, though it was a one-score game till the midway point of the fourth quarter. Washington (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) cannot be happy with how the season started especially offensively, and the Huskies had two weeks to prepare for Saturday night’s matchup coming off a road loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

