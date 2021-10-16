How to watch No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Texas via live online stream

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 25 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 7 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Oklahoma State will look to move inside the top 10, while Texas will try to move on and forget last weekend’s game ever happened.

Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) is quietly one of the eight remaining undefeated Power 5 teams and went into last weekend’s bye coming off home conference wins over the Kansas State Wildcats and Baylor Bears, both of which were ranked at the time. Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) held a 28-7 lead over the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend before falling 55-48 and how the Longhorns respond after such a brutal loss should say a lot about the culture Steve Sarkisian has developed in Year 1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.