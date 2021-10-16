 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 5 Alabama vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State Bulldogs face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas A&amp;M Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 7 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Nobody takes advantage of a loss to motivate his team better than Nick Saban, and they’ve got a great shot at getting back on track after their first loss.

Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is coming off one of the most shocking losses of the season as they fell 41-38 to a Texas A&M Aggies team that started 0-2 in SEC play with a struggling offense, but the Crimson Tide still have everything to play for. Mike Leach had an additional week to prepare as Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC) beat Texas A&M on October 2nd to snap a two-game losing streak.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game on WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

More From DraftKings Nation