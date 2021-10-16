How to watch No. 5 Alabama vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 7 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Nobody takes advantage of a loss to motivate his team better than Nick Saban, and they’ve got a great shot at getting back on track after their first loss.

Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is coming off one of the most shocking losses of the season as they fell 41-38 to a Texas A&M Aggies team that started 0-2 in SEC play with a struggling offense, but the Crimson Tide still have everything to play for. Mike Leach had an additional week to prepare as Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC) beat Texas A&M on October 2nd to snap a two-game losing streak.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game on WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.