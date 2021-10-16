How to watch No. 2 Iowa vs. Purdue via live online stream

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 7 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Who predicted the Hawkeyes to be ranked inside the top two at any point in 2021? Anybody who just raised their hand is a liar.

The Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) defense continues to force turnovers at an insanely high rate as the Hawkeyes lead the country in takeaways per game and turnover margin. Turnovers are generally lucky statistic that is difficult to rely on consistently, but Iowa is challenging that theory as they are undefeated despite an offense that ranks No. 114 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Purdue (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) challenged themselves with a schedule that includes 11 Power 5 programs, and they’ve held their own for the most part thanks to a defense that has improved significantly.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Purdue a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.