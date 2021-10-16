 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 3 Cincinnati vs. UCF via live online stream

The Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Golden Knights face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Temple Owls on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The UCF Golden Knights and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in Week 7 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Golden Knights (3-2, 1-1 American) are back in the win column after beating the East Carolina Pirates, 20-16. Junior wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe had 10 receptions for 73 yards in the team’s win.

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-1 American) have ascended to the No. 3 ranking in the country. Most recently, they trounced the Temple Owls 52-3. Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder was on fire as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1500 on the moneyline. That makes UCF a +850 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

