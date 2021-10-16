How to watch No. 3 Cincinnati vs. UCF via live online stream

The UCF Golden Knights and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in Week 7 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Golden Knights (3-2, 1-1 American) are back in the win column after beating the East Carolina Pirates, 20-16. Junior wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe had 10 receptions for 73 yards in the team’s win.

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-1 American) have ascended to the No. 3 ranking in the country. Most recently, they trounced the Temple Owls 52-3. Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder was on fire as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1500 on the moneyline. That makes UCF a +850 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.