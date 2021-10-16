How to watch No. 4 Oklahoma vs. TCU via live online stream

The TCU Horned Frogs and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Oklahoma came from behind to secure one of the most entertaining wins in a rivalry game you’ll ever see last weekend, and it could lead to a change at quarterback.

TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) will need to keep the ball on the ground to limit possessions, and that fits perfectly with their offense, which rushed for 394 yards against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last weekend. The Horned Frogs run the ball on 62% of their snaps and rank No. 4 in yards per rush attempt against FBS opponents. Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) won all five games against FBS teams by seven points or less including last week’s huge victory over the Texas Longhorns after trailing 28-7 in the first quarter. Freshman Caleb Williams took over for a struggling Spencer Rattler and led the Sooners to a comeback, so we’ll see who Lincoln Riley chooses to take the first snap on Saturday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -575 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +410 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.