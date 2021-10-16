How to watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina via live online stream

The Vanderbilt Commodores and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Both programs will go for their first victory in conference play on Saturday afternoon.

The rebuild continues at Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC), as the Commodores have been outscored 104-0 in their first two conference games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators. It’s far too early to make any judgement on Shane Beamer, but South Carolina (3-3, 0-3 SEC) should handle Vanderbilt with ease, though the Gamecocks offense ranks just No. 101 in yards per play against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

South Carolina is an 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.