How to watch No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 7 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. As a wise Lane Kiffin once said, “Get your popcorn ready” because the first team to 40 points might win this game.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-51 last weekend as three players rushed for at least 94 yards including Heisman co-favorite Matt Corral. Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will not contend for a division title this season, but at least they are entertaining, which hasn’t been the case in a while as they rank No. 9 in points per game against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 82.5.