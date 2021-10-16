How to watch No. 21 Texas A&M vs. Missouri via live online stream

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Aggies are back in the Top-25 after an upset win over Alabama and are trying to ride that momentum towards the second half of the season.

The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) knocked off former No. 1 Alabama, 41-38 with a last-second field goal by Seth Small. Junior wide receiver Ainias Smith had six receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Tigers (3-3, 0-2 SEC) were able to bounce back from back-to-back losses with a win over the University of North Texas. In the win, senior running back Tyler Badie had 17 rushes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -380 on the moneyline. That makes Missouri a +290 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.