How to watch No. 10 Michigan State vs. Indiana via live online stream

The Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers face off Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) leaps over Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) to score a touchdown during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Spartans are looking to stay undefeated on the season and in conference play.

The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are coming off a win against Rutgers, 31-13. Junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor had 221 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) got shut out by Penn State 24-0 before their off week last week. In that loss to Penn State, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hurt his shoulder and is out indefinitely.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.

