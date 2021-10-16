How to watch No. 10 Michigan State vs. Indiana via live online stream

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Spartans are looking to stay undefeated on the season and in conference play.

The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are coming off a win against Rutgers, 31-13. Junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor had 221 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) got shut out by Penn State 24-0 before their off week last week. In that loss to Penn State, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hurt his shoulder and is out indefinitely.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.