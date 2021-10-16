How to watch No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky via live online stream

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 7 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The winner of Saturday’s game will be the lone SEC program with an undefeated overall record.

Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC) won four games by seven points or less, but they’re getting the job done with a balanced roster that ranks inside the top 16 in yards per play against FBS opponents on both sides of the ball. Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC) is crushing any team that comes their way including consecutive wins against ranked teams despite injuries to quarterback JT Daniels, and they’ve won their last five games by an average of 39.8 points.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2000 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.