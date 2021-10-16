 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 17 Arkansas vs. Auburn via live online stream

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No.17 Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Razorbacks have taken back-to-back losses and need to get back in the win column if they want a shot at the SEC this year.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) lost to Ole Miss last week 52-51 after failing a two-point conversion as time expired. Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks had seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 SEC) are most recently coming off of a loss to the now No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. They struggled to get anything going on offense as Bo Nix threw for 217 yards and an interception.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arkansas is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

