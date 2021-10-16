How to watch No. 17 Arkansas vs. Auburn via live online stream

The No.17 Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Razorbacks have taken back-to-back losses and need to get back in the win column if they want a shot at the SEC this year.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) lost to Ole Miss last week 52-51 after failing a two-point conversion as time expired. Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks had seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 SEC) are most recently coming off of a loss to the now No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. They struggled to get anything going on offense as Bo Nix threw for 217 yards and an interception.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arkansas is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.