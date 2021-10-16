 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Pitt vs. Virginia Tech via live online stream

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech Hokies face off Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: New Hampshire at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 7 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both programs have golden opportunities to take advantage of a weak ACC Coastal as the only teams in the division without a loss in conference play.

Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0 ACC) is one inexplainable loss to the Western Michigan Broncos away from being undefeated five games into the season thanks to a passing game that ranks No. 4 with 372.5 passing yards per game against FBS opponents as Kenny Pickett continues to have a huge year. Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0 ACC) will be challenged to keep up with the Panters offense, but the Hokies rank No. 105 in yards per play against FBS opponents this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -220 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.

More From DraftKings Nation