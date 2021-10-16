How to watch Pitt vs. Virginia Tech via live online stream

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 7 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both programs have golden opportunities to take advantage of a weak ACC Coastal as the only teams in the division without a loss in conference play.

Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0 ACC) is one inexplainable loss to the Western Michigan Broncos away from being undefeated five games into the season thanks to a passing game that ranks No. 4 with 372.5 passing yards per game against FBS opponents as Kenny Pickett continues to have a huge year. Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0 ACC) will be challenged to keep up with the Panters offense, but the Hokies rank No. 105 in yards per play against FBS opponents this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -220 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.