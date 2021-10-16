 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 18 Arizona State vs. Utah via live online stream

The Arizona State and Utah Utes face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes meet up in Week 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The winner of Saturday night’s could very well determine who represents the Pac-12 North in the conference title game.

Arizona State (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is the betting favorite to win the conference and won three straight Pac-12 games by an average of 19.6 points with a balanced team that ranks inside the top 17 in yards per play on both sides of the ball. Utah (3-2, 2-0 Pac-12) is the biggest challenger to the Sun Devils in the division with a strong rushing attack and is coming off a pair of double-digit wins in conference play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Utah a -105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

More From DraftKings Nation