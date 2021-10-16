How to watch No. 18 Arizona State vs. Utah via live online stream

The No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes meet up in Week 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The winner of Saturday night’s could very well determine who represents the Pac-12 North in the conference title game.

Arizona State (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is the betting favorite to win the conference and won three straight Pac-12 games by an average of 19.6 points with a balanced team that ranks inside the top 17 in yards per play on both sides of the ball. Utah (3-2, 2-0 Pac-12) is the biggest challenger to the Sun Devils in the division with a strong rushing attack and is coming off a pair of double-digit wins in conference play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Utah a -105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.