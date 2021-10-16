How to watch Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina via live online stream

The Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 7 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Both programs were ranked inside the top 14 prior to the start of the season but neither will enter Saturday’s game with a record above .500.

Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) will officially begin life without quarterback D’Eriq King, who was ruled out for the season earlier this week with an injury suffered against the Michigan State Spartans on September 18th, and Tyler Van Dyke will make his third start of the season. North Carolina (3-3, 2-3 ACC) lost to a bad Florida State Seminoles team last weekend for the second season in a row as the offense has taken a major step back in 2021.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

North Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -290 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.