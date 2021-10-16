How to watch No. 22 NC State vs. Boston College via live online stream

The No. 22 NC State Wolfpack and Boston College Eagles meet up in Week 7 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. The Wolfpack are rested and looking to pick up a win in this ACC conference matchup.

The Wolfpack (4-1, 1-0 ACC) are coming off of a win against LA Tech and then an off week. In their last game, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. had 15 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. That is back-to-back 90-yard rushing performances for Person.

The Eagles (4-1, 0-1 ACC) are coming off their first loss of the season against Clemson, 19-13. Unfortunately for senior quarterback Dennis Grosel, he had a nice 311 yards passing but his two interceptions really halted the team’s momentum.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Boston College a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.