How to watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 7 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). By Saturday afternoon, one of these programs will earn their first conference victory of the season.

Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) won their first three games before a gauntlet stretch of games against the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans, and the Scarlet Knights scored just 13 points in each of those losses. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) had an extra week to prepare and is coming off a 56-7 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in which they allowed 657 total yards of offense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rutgers is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.