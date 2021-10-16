 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 7 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). By Saturday afternoon, one of these programs will earn their first conference victory of the season.

Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) won their first three games before a gauntlet stretch of games against the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans, and the Scarlet Knights scored just 13 points in each of those losses. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) had an extra week to prepare and is coming off a 56-7 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in which they allowed 657 total yards of offense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rutgers is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.

