How to watch Army vs. Wisconsin via live online stream

The Army Black Knights and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). If you like a matchup that features teams that rely on a high number of pass attempts, there are 44 other games involving FBS programs to watch on Saturday instead of this one.

Army (4-1) is coming off a bye week and has run the ball on 90.5% of snaps, which is the highest rate in the country. The Black Knights won their first four games of the season but lost to the Ball State Cardinals without starting quarterback Christian Anderson, who dealt with a shoulder injury, and his status is uncertain. Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen both rushed for more than 130 yards and reached the end zone last weekend in a 24-0 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini and with the dismissal of Jalen Berger, expect this to be their top running back duo against a defense that ranks No. 4 in yards per rush attempt.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Army a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 38.