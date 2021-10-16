How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado via live online stream

The Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 7 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Neither team has a conference victory heading into Saturday afternoon’s battle for the bottom of the Pac-12.

Arizona (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) ruled quarterback Jordan McCloud out for the season this week after suffering injuries to his knee and ankle in a loss to the UCLA Bruins, and the team’s Week 1 starter Gunner Cruz replaced him with Will Plummer injured. Colorado (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) raised some eyebrows after keeping it close against the Texas A&M Aggies, but the Buffaloes lost three games by an average of 25 points since, though they had an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game.

You can watch on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Colorado is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.