How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado via live online stream

The Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Northern Colorado at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 7 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Neither team has a conference victory heading into Saturday afternoon’s battle for the bottom of the Pac-12.

Arizona (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) ruled quarterback Jordan McCloud out for the season this week after suffering injuries to his knee and ankle in a loss to the UCLA Bruins, and the team’s Week 1 starter Gunner Cruz replaced him with Will Plummer injured. Colorado (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) raised some eyebrows after keeping it close against the Texas A&M Aggies, but the Buffaloes lost three games by an average of 25 points since, though they had an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game.

You can watch on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Colorado is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.

