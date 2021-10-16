How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas via live online stream

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 7 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. If you like high-level defensive football, steer clear of this one on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) is one of the most one-sided teams with a very efficient offense, but the Red Raiders continue to struggle defensively as they gave up 52 points to the TCU Horned Frogs last weekend. Kansas (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) has one of the worst defenses statistically in the country as the Jayhawks rank No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents, and they have given up an average of 51.3 points in those matchups.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Texas Tech is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 69.