How to watch Hawai’i vs. Nevada via live online stream

The Hawai’i Warriors and Nevada face off on Saturday, October 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Nevada at Boise State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and Nevada Wolf Pack meet up in Week 7 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both programs are coming off victories heading into the final college football game of the weekend.

Hawai’i (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) had the last week off, so they should be fresh and feeling good especially after a big win over a ranked Fresno State Bulldogs team in their last time out. Nevada (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) will go for their third consecutive victory including their last time out when they beat the New Mexico State Aggies 55-28 as Carson Strong threw for 377 yards with six touchdown passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nevada is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.

