How to watch Hawai’i vs. Nevada via live online stream

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and Nevada Wolf Pack meet up in Week 7 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both programs are coming off victories heading into the final college football game of the weekend.

Hawai’i (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) had the last week off, so they should be fresh and feeling good especially after a big win over a ranked Fresno State Bulldogs team in their last time out. Nevada (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) will go for their third consecutive victory including their last time out when they beat the New Mexico State Aggies 55-28 as Carson Strong threw for 377 yards with six touchdown passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nevada is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.