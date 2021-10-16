Full undercard for Fury vs. Hammer heavyweight fight

Newcastle Arena plays host to Tyson Fury’s cousin on Saturday afternoon, along with an intriguing women’s bout. The card will air on Sky Sports Arena in the United Kingdom and does not yet have an international broadcaster for American-fight fans.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury tops the card in a ten-round bout against Christian Hammer. Fury is 25-3 and has won two straight after a decision loss to Alexander Povetkin in August 2019 for the WBA International title. His biggest fight prior to that was a majority decision loss to Joseph Parker in September 2017 for the WBO heavyweight title. He followed that loss with a win over Sam Sexton for the British heavyweight title.

Hammer is 26-7 and has split his last four fights. The most notable fights are a 2017 decision loss to Alexander Povetkin for the WBO International and vacant WBA International heavyweight titles, and a 2015 loss to Tyson Fury for the WBO International title. Hammer retired after the eighth round in that bout.

The co-feature on the card will see WBO women’s middleweight champ Savannah Marshall put her title on the line against Lolita Muzeya. Marshall is 10-0 and this will be her second defense of the title. She won it with a seventh-round TKO of Hannah Rankin last October and won her first defense with a third-round KO of Maria Lindberg.

Muzeya is 16-0 and coming off a first round knockout of Happy Daudi in January. Eight of her wins are by stoppage and that includes five of her last six, topped by winning the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title in 2016. She has fought primarily at welterweight and is the fifth-ranked in the division at The Ring.

The main card will get started at 2 p.m. ET at Newcastle Arena. Fury and Hammer are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5 p.m.

Full Card for Hughie Fury vs. Christian Hammer