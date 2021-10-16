Full undercard for Ananyan vs. Gonzalez junior welterweight fight

The folks at FITE.tv are back with The TrillerVerz III Weekend. The Triller event includes a musical performance to go along with a boxing card. It’s usually not going to be the most high profile boxing, but it’s an interesting crossover event that could potentially grow the sport.

This weekend’s card is topped by a junior welterweight bout between Petros Ananyan and Daniel Gonzalez. The bout is for the WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight title. The main card gets going at 6 p.m. ET and the musical act, Super Cat, goes on at 9 p.m. with a short intermission.

Ananyan is 15-2-2 and last fought 20 months ago, defeating then undefeated Subriel Matias by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. Two months prior to that he dropped a majority decision to Kareem Martin in Atlanta. Ananyan has two title fights to his name, beating Luca Giacon in October 2017 for the IBF International junior welterweight title and then losing that title to Steve Claggett in July 2018.

Gonzalez is 20-2-1 and is on a three-fight win streak. He lost a bid for a secondary WBO title when Chris Algieri beat him by unanimous decision in January 2019. He followed that up with a decision win over Jerome Conquest in July 2019 to claim a secondary WBC title. He successfully defended it in November 2019 and then was inactive until beating Evincii Dixon by unanimous decision this past April.

The most notable other fighter on the card is Cletus Seldin, who will meet William Silva in a ten-round junior welterweight bout. Seldin is a Long Island native who should bring in some fans for the card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Seldin is putting his WBA-NABA junior welterweight title on the line.

To watch the full card, you’ll need access to TrillerPass. There are a couple of options for this particular card. There’s the TrillerVerzPass, which is available for $2.99/month or $29.99/year, and there’s the broader TrillerPass, which includes more content and is available for $29.99/month or for an annual fee of $299.99.

Full Card for Petros Ananyan vs. Daniel Gonzalez